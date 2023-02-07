The house of the bull celebrates the V12 before definitively embracing electrification, with the Aventador hybrid heir expected shortly. The twelve-cylinder between 780 horsepower and 720 Nm of peak torque will be installed on two one-offs: the Invencible coupe and the Authentic Roadster. Enthusiasts are obviously eager to know the performance, but we will still have to wait for the publication of the technical data sheet. In the meantime, however, it is possible to enjoy the iconic and aggressive external lines of the two one-offs, of which some renderings have been released.

The Roadster coupe stands out in the images for its red color, also recalled by the mononuts and the brake calipers, which contrasts with the visible carbon fiber visible in particular on the roof. Also noteworthy are the supports for the rear wing, lightened with hexagonal cavities whose edges emphasize the overall aggressiveness of the car. From the rear view, however, the three tailpipes, also hexagonal in shape, are surprising, as are the optical groups, also arranged in groups of three.

The same solution is proposed again on Autentica, presented in the renderings with a silver color with yellow outlines. The upper edge of the windscreen recalls the angular shape of the front splitter, a language shared with Invencible. At the rear, however, the stylists from Sant’Agata Bolognese chose not to install any spoilers, preferring two stabilizer fins to delimit a small spoiler.