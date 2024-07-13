There is also Lamborghini at the Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe car manufacturer of the Bull is present not only with the Revuelto, the brand’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid super sports car, but also with the Urus SE, the hybrid Super SUV that makes its first dynamic appearance right at Goodwood. The two cars are the protagonists in the Lamborghini Lounge and also during the famous “run up the hill” in the Supercar and First Glance classes, admired by thousands of spectators.

Lamborghini at Goodwood

In particular, Lamborghini says, the unique example of the Reversal The Lamborghini Aventador SV, displayed at the Lounge of the Sant’Agata Bolognese house, will be delivered to an English customer and was created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department: it features an exterior in Grigio Acheso with Rosso Mimir pinstripes and details, extensive and lightweight carbon fiber including bumpers and side skirts, with a Nero Nemesis black roof, matt black exhaust tips and 22″ black wheels, and a Nero Nemesis livery stripe on the front bonnet with Rosso Mimir pinstripes that complements red pinstripe details on the roofline, splitters, rear-view mirrors and the lower part of the car. Inside ofinstead, we find Nero Ade black upholstery and Rosso Alala red stitching on the seats and door panels, red seat belts and carbon fibre interior elements including the steering wheel and dashboard.

From Revuelto to Urus SE

As for the Urus SE, as previously mentioned, this is the dynamic debut in the UK in the First Glance class for the hybrid Super SUV from the Bull brand: it boasts over 800 HP of total power and will arrive on markets around the world starting next year, although, like the Revuelto, orders already cover the first 24 months of production. In addition to the Urus SE, the Supercar Paddock also features a Huracan Tecnica, a Huracan EVO Spyder in a special purple color for the 30th anniversary of the Diablo and a Huracán Sterrato.

Three versions of Huracan

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​provides the perfect environment for Lamborghini to meet collectors and enthusiasts, who appreciate the opportunity to get up close to our cars on display and experience our super sports models in action – said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini – Lamborghini continues its path of electrificationwith the new Revuelto and Urus SE, both important examples of our successful product strategy, which continues the aesthetic and emotional appeal of the brand, as well as delivering benchmark technology and performance”.