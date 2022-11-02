The highlight of the season is preceded by the final round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe and North America, with almost all the titles still to be awarded.

The single-make championship reserved for the cars of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, crosses the finish line of the nine editions of the final and arrives for the first time on the 4.6 km of the Portuguese track, which is the 49th circuit to host a Lamborghini Super Trofeo race since 2009 (the year in which the European series started).

The multiple MotoGP champion Dani Pedrosa returns to Portimão, having made his debut in Imola with the colors of the Rexal FFF Racing Team, on the occasion of the first round of the Super Trofeo Europe, also taking part in the two Misano races.

Eyes also focused on the Iron Dames female crew of the Iron Lynx team, who field a “wild card” car for the 18 year old French Doriane Pin and the 30 year old Danish Michelle Gatting, both making their debut in the Super Trofeo. The two pilots of the Italian team last October in Portimão triumphed in the European Le Mans Series becoming the first female crew to win a race in the championship.

Former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr is also expected, with Ansa Motorsports protagonist of the North American series this year. Among the drivers present in the Grand Finals also Edoardo Piscopo, Patrick Kujala and Karol Basz, in the 2014, 2015 and 2021 Pro champions order.

With Loris Spinelli and Max Weering already mathematically winners of the Pro title at the previous stage in Barcelona, ​​thanks to the eight victories (absolute record) conquered with the Bonaldi Motorsport team, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe still sees the fight for primacy in all the other classes.

In the Pro-Am, Massimo Ciglia and Lewis Williamson are at the top of the standings; the duo of the Oregon Team, after having obtained three successes in a row at Misano and Spa, has returned from a difficult weekend in Spain and now has 20 points ahead of Oscar Lee and Dan Wells (Rexal FFF Racing Team), who scored in the before the two Paul Ricard races. Some hope also for Milane Petelet, who pays a gap of 28 points from the leadership and who won a race in Imola with Target Racing.

Three-man sprint in the Am class. With four wins, Andrzej Lewandowski (VSR) leads the standings; three were won by Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport), who has only two points less than the Pole and seven more than Stéphan Guerin (Arkadia Racing), who won in the two races at Spa last July.

In the Lamborghini Cup in front of everyone there is Gerard van der Horst, who boasts the three successes of Imola and Misano. Sixteen points less for Luciano Privitelio, who also on this occasion will alternate at the wheel of a Rexal FFF Racing Team Lamborghini with his son Donovan, together with whom he won two affirmations at Paul Ricard. With the two victories in Barcelona, ​​François Grimm still has some chances; the Swiss of Boutsen Racing has 30 points less than van der Horst, with a maximum of 32 still up for grabs.

As in the European series, the Pro title has already been awarded in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. To conquer the crown in the fifth and penultimate round of the VIR were Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli, with Wayne Taylor Racing, authors of five victories. The fight for second place between the duo of Taurino Racing by D Motorsport formed by Loris Spinelli himself (simultaneously at the start of the two continental championships) and by Giano Taurino and that of the US RaceTronics composed of Patrick Kujala and Edoardo Piscopo, separated alone two points. A challenge that also sees Edoardo Liberati, new Italian Gran Turismo Endurance champion at stake together with Yuki Nemoto with the VSR team Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; the Roman pays nine points to Taurino-Spinelli and will alternate at the wheel of a Dream Racing Motorsport car with Dario Capitanio.

Three crews aspiring to the Pro-Am title. At the top of the table are Bryson Lew and John Dubets. The Precision Performance Motorsports duo has 124 points, eleven more than team mates Bryan Ortiz and Sebastian Carazo. At 17 points follow Ashton Harrison and Tom Long (Wayne Taylor Racing).

In Am there are only four points that divide the leaders Nikko Reger and David Staab, at the start with another Precition Performance Motorsports car, from Shehan Chandrasoma (MCR Racing). In the Lamborghini Cup in front of everyone there is Slade Stewart (Flying Lizard Motorsports). At nine points follow Jon Hirshberg and Ofir Levy (US RaceTronics) and at 11 Charlie Martin and Jason Gagne-Keats (Dream Racing Motorsport).

The program starts on Thursday 3 November with free practice and qualifying. The last two races of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe season, each lasting 50 minutes with the start launched and the obligatory pit stop, are scheduled for Friday at 8.35 and 13.25, while those of the North American series will start at 11.00 and 15.50. . Qualifying for the Grand Finals will take place on Saturday morning.

The first race, reserved for the Am and Lamborghini Cup classes, will start at 14.45, while that of the Pro and Pro-Am at 16.05. Race 2 of the Am and Lamborghini Cup will start on Sunday at 12.00 and that of the Pro and Pro-Am at 14.50.

All races will be broadcast in live streaming on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and live on Sky Sport Uno (Race 1 and Race 2 of the sixth round Super Trofeo Europe) and Sky Sport Action (Grand Finals).