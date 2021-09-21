The 400 GT (also called 400 GT Interim) was launched in 1966 after being shown at that year’s Geneva Motor Show. It was a small evolution of the 350 GT. It got a slightly larger engine (from 3.5 to 4.0 litres, hence the name change) and some minor visual changes. Only 23 units were built, three of which had aluminum bodywork – which saved a significant amount of weight.

Another adjustment followed: the body was slightly enlarged (by 6.5 centimeters, the wheelbase remained the same) so that there was room for a small rear seat. The interior was also slightly modified and stylistic elements were added to the exterior. The roofline and the rear window too, creating a kind of second model of the 400 GT. It was called 400 GT 2+2. Because it could seat four people. Well, folks.

Body of the 400 GT

The bodywork of both 400 GTs was also designed by Carrozzeria Touring, as was that of the 350 GT. But in 1967 they stopped and production was taken over by Marazzi. Would you ever want to buy a 400 GT 2+2, it makes a difference for the price. Lamborghini itself reports nowadays that 273 copies of the 400 GT have been sold (which we did not obediently adopt). But other sources speak of 23 pieces of the 400 GT and 224 pieces of the 400 GT 2+2. So 247 in total.

Count the two there one offs at – which you shouldn’t do because they are converted existing models – and you come to 249 pieces. So close to 250, which Lamborghini historians may have mistaken as the number of the 400 GT 2+2 and not the total of both.

Although some 400 GTs were already equipped with a five-speed Lamborghini gearbox – most had a ZF gearbox – the 2+2 always had a Lamborghini manual gearbox. This was designed by technical head Gian Paolo Dallara, and thus Lamborghini’s models got even more ‘own’ technology on board. The 2+2 was also the first Lamborghini that could be delivered with the steering wheel on the right, so wrong side.

The 400 2+2 in particular can be found here and there at auction these days. You can of course dig deep into your pockets for such a beautiful car: count on about five or six tons, at least.

What does the 400 GT designation stand for?

Well, what do you do when you jack up the engine of your 350 GT to a 4.0-litre one? Exactly, then you make it a 400 GT. The later addition ‘2+2’ refers to the number of people that can fit in the car: two in the front plus two in the back.

Production Quantity

247

Production period

1966-1968

Specifications Lamborghini 400 GT



3,929cc V12

320 hp

0-100 km/h in 6.5 s

top 249 km/h

Models

400 GT (23 pieces)

400 GT 2+2 (224 pieces)

400 GT Flying Star II (converted 400 GT 2+2, 1 piece)

400 GT Monza (converted 400 GT, 1 piece)