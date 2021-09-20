In 1963 Ferruccio Lamborghini showed his very first car at the Turin Motor Show. A concept under the name 350 GTV – Grand Tourer Veloce. The model was built in a record time of only four months, probably the reason it was not really drivable.

There is only one example of the 350 GTV and that is now in the Lamborghini museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The origin of the first Lambo

We’re going to sprinkle some names. The bodywork was done with Ferruccio’s instructions – ‘the nose should resemble that of the E-type, the buttocks that of an Aston DB4!’ – designed by Franco Scaglione. And built at Carrozzeria Sargiotto in Turin. Chief engineer Gian Paolo Dallara (ex-Ferrari and Maserati) oversaw the entire development of the car, assisted by Paolo Stanzani and test driver Bob Wallace.

The V12 engine (the basis of which was used until the Murciélago in 2010) was designed in commission by Giotto Bizzarrini. He was a former Ferrari engineer with whom Ferruccio Lamborghini got into a fight before the block was finally ready for production. Bizzarrini’s design sprang from his idea to build a 1.5-litre V12 for Formula 1, which was now a 3.5-litre V12 commissioned by Lamborghini. But with those racing genes in mind. And Lamborghini thought that was way too rough for a GT. But Bizzarrini refused to make his design a little more brave, after which Ferruccio broke off the collaboration. And further refused to pay for the use of the engine. Which ultimately resulted in a lawsuit that Ferruccio lost, and in which he still had to ‘complain’ Bizzarrini.

The Lamborghini 350 GTV became the base

The Lamborghini 350 GTV formed the basis for the production version under the name 350 GT. That GTV was shown to the public in March 1964 at the Geneva Motor Show. It had a slightly different body – now made by Carrozzeria Touring in Milan – and the chassis was revised internally. Dallara tweaked Bizzarrini’s V12 from 360 hp to a more civilized 280 hp and Ferruccio Lamborghini was satisfied. Though he couldn’t quite be that either. Because in 1964 he only sold thirteen cars, and all at a loss because he insisted on keeping the price competitive with Ferrari models. In the end, he managed to sell 120 copies until the end of production in 1966. 118 coupés and two by Carrozzeria Touring converted into convertibles.

A slightly neat Lamborghini 350 GT will cost you at least 5.5 tons these days. But don’t be surprised if you come across specimens for which more than 6.5 tons are requested. And Lamborghini’s Polo Storico department is also restoring them.

What does 350 GT mean?

The Lamborghini 350 GT owes its name to the engine and its concept: the V12 measures 3.5 liters (350 decilitres) and GT stands for Gran Turismo – the now international name (although it is often nationalized as Grand Touring). or Grand Tourisme) for a fast car, usually with the front engine and a long hood.

Production Quantity

120

Production period

1964-1966

Specifications Lamborghini 350 GT



3,464cc V12

280 / 320 hp

0-100 km/h in 6.9 sec

top 254 km/h

Models

350 GT (118 pieces)

350 GT Spyder (2 pieces)

3500 GTZ (converted 350 GT, 1 or 2 units)