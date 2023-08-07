Eight years, three months and 27 days after conquering the first success of its adventure in the GT3 class at Monza, Lamborghini has reached an important milestone, conquering the 150th victory in GT3 on the Nürburgring track, site of the fourth round of the DTM (acronym of Deutsche Touring Car Masters).

Indeed, the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer dominated the first of the two races scheduled on the German circuit thanks to a masterful performance by its official driver Mirko Bortolotti, fielded by the SSR Performance team.

After taking pole position in Q1, Bortolotti led the race from the start to the checkered flag. Not even a shower of rain in the middle of the race jeopardized Lamborghini’s second victory of the season in the series, which follows the one scored by Frank Perera in the opening heat at Oschersleben.

A success that arrived on the tenth anniversary of Squadra Corse, which enriches Lamborghini’s impressive palmares in the most prestigious international GT championships.

Maximilian Paul, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Among the most famous victories of the Huracáns, we recall after the first success at Monza in the then Blancpain Endurance Series 2015, the three consecutive affirmations in the GTD class at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In 2019 Lamborghini also won the 12 Hours of Sebring, scoring a sensational one-two in the two most prestigious endurance competitions on American soil.

Lamborghini then confirmed its success also in race 2, thanks to a magistrate performance by Maximilian Paul. At the start on damp asphalt, the German driver immediately managed to jump from 13th to seventh position. When the rain started to fall on the Nürburgring circuit, the comeback of the Lamborghini Young Professional Driver was relentless.

Paul overtook all of his opponents in rapid succession, finally breaking the resistance of leader Lucas Auer with 10 minutes to go to forcefully take his first victory in the series.