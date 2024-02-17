What do you prefer: a real car or this Lamborghini Countach scale model?

In a real car you sit dry, in a scale model it is particularly cramped. Collecting scale models can be a fun hobby. As with any hobby, it comes with all kinds of different price tags.

Lamborghini Countach scale model

You can get them for a few tens of euros, for a few hundred euros or they run into the thousands of euros. We find one of the latter category here. This is a Lamborghini Countach, scale 1:8. Made by the British specialist Amalgam. Connoisseurs already know that this will not be a cheap car. You're not wrong.

Before we talk about the price, it is important to know how much attention and precision Amalgam has worked on the car. First, the cars are made by hand, no assembly line work. The company spends 400 man hours per car. Then you start paying attention to the details. For example, that the folding headlights really work. That a real five-speed gearbox has been made in it. How exactly the V12 has been recreated. Details to enjoy!

That precision does not come out of the blue. Amalgam works together with Lamborghini to truly recreate the cars. For example, the paint is identical to the color of a real Countach. Not just any yellow or red color that happens to look similar.

Should we talk about the price tag? So much detail and so many man hours. That can't be cheap. Indeed, the British want to see money. The Lamborghini Countach scale model from Amalgam is listed for £14,835. That is the equivalent of 17,346 euros.

You can buy a new car for that money. Almost then, because you can get the Mitsubishi Space Star for 17,490 euros. New cars are so ridiculously expensive in the Netherlands that you can hardly even make this comparison.

