by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Lambiase, frank relationship

There were some moments in 2023 where the most significant moments of Max Verstappen's races were the radio teams with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiasewith which conflicts sometimes arise regarding the management of the race dynamics.

The calm – but very decisive – character of Lambiase contrasts with the fuming character of the driver, who when there is a need to criticize a team decision or an element of the car that he doesn't like on a global scale, certainly doesn't hold back. Two opposites, in short, which have often given rise to historic discussions, such as those of the 2023 Spa qualifying sessions, in which the Briton peremptorily told the driver to think about driving.

Lambiase's words

Lambiase himself, however, states that these clashes are good for the team: “I think in every relationship it is It is inevitable that there will be disagreements. The first thing to do is accept it. Secondly, you have to trust each other and believe that what I say is for the common good, and not out of malice“, these are his words to BBC. “As an engineer, I have to understand that ultimately Max is in charge, not me: even though we all work in a pressurized environment, the pilot is at a much higher level. As an older person, I would like to think I'm mature enough to step back and let him vent when necessary, but also let him understand why decisions are being made. If I had been a yes man, I would have been gone long ago. Our relationship is honest and we can be frank and direct when needed“.

The relationship began in 2016, when Verstappen was promoted to replace Daniel Kvyat at Red Bull and immediately won at Montmeló. The Briton, immediately impressed by the three-time world champion, stated that the focus with the Dutchman was on race pace and maximizing potential in each race. Lessons that he was able to “teach” also thanks to his previous experience: “I worked with multiple drivers before Max, and that was one of the biggest helps in getting in tune with him. If I was a rookie I'm not saying he would have eaten me alive, but I'm not sure he would have had the same respect for me.“.