One of the most popular narcocorridos in the Mexican music without a doubt it is that of Lamberto Quintero, because precisely today January 28 It was when a truck was following him when he was heading to the town of El Salado, but before arriving they were fired upon.

According to the run of the patriarch of the Aguilar dynastyLamberto Quintero drew his weapon, fatally wounding his adversary, becoming not only a very popular corrido but also one of the most popular urban legends to date.

For those who do not fully know Lamberto Quintero, he was a very popular drug trafficker in the 1970s, with Rafael Caro Quintero also being a nephew, another important drug trafficker who has been in that environment for years.

Returning with Lamberto Quintero’s song, it has become a tradition that they remember him on social networks, where memes do not wait and do so in relation to January 28, where some Internet users write that he should not have gone to El Salty.

“Every year on January 28 I hear that people put on this song”, “Cool run my friends, what a perron you hear the tambora and very good intonation given by Don Toño Aguilar, one of the best singers in Mexico!” , write social networks.