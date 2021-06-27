Lambda It is the new variant of the coronavirus that ignited the alerts of the World Health Organization (WHO) and that was found for the first time in South America.

The WHO classified Lambda as a “variant of interest” and announced that You will be closely monitored for the strength of the infection.

The organismwill carry out this research work before being added to the group of “variables of interest”, which includes the variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.427 (Epsilon).

Tests to detect COVID illnesses in Buenos Aires, a city where the Lambda variant was detected. Photo / EFE

The origin of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus

Lambda was initially detected in Peru in August 2020 and since then it has been reported in 29 countries around the world, mainly in Latin America, including Argentina and Chile.

According to experts, the Lambda variant has multiple mutations in the spike protein. These mutations could have an impact on the transmissibility of the variant..

In its weekly newsletter, the who mentioned that “Lambda has been associated with substantial community transmission rates in multiple countries.s, with an increasing prevalence over time that coincides with the increase in the incidence of COVID“.

He also added that “Lambda is the carrier of a series of mutations with presumed phenotypic implications, such as possible higher transmissibility or a possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies. “



Deaths in Peru due to the Lambda variant of COVID. Photo / AP

The Lambda variant of COVID in Europe

Not only is Lambda present in South America, but also Lambda was registered in Europe. For example, in England reported six cases of this Lambda variant according to the data published by England Public Health (PHE) on Friday, June 25.

This British body also designated the variant Lambda (C.37) as a “variant under investigation“.

The latest PHE update said they were “conducting laboratory tests to better understand the impact of mutations in the behavior of the virus.



Several ambulances transport COVID patients in London. Photo / EFE

And he added that “will be carried out all appropriate public health interventions, including additional contact tracing and specific testing. “

In that sense, PHE explained that “when cases have been identified, they will be followed up further, contacts will be tested and, if necessary, specific cases will be sought to limit their spread. “

What are the symptoms of Lambda variants

England Public Health (PHE) said that there is currently no evidence that the Lambda variant cause more serious illness or make current vaccines less effective.

The main symptoms of the coronavirus that the English organism advised to take into account are the following: high temperatures, new and continuous cough, loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Most of the people with COVID symptoms will have at least one of these symptoms.



Tests to detect COVID. One of the measures to detect the disease and reduce infections. Photo / AFP

The agency also advises everyone to get tested to check for COVID regularly to prevent the infection from spreading to others, as one in three sick people have no symptoms.

Anyone who has COVID symptoms should self-isolatealong with your family members.