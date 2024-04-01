The Mexican actor Lambda Garcia shares that he has been diagnosed with something that had never even crossed his mind that he suffered from. After going to the doctor, he let him know what he is suffering from.

Lambda García, who is also a television presenter and we have seen him in this role on the Televisa program 'Hoy', confesses that he was diagnosed with a mental disorderit is about attention deficit.

After being informed of what he suffersLambda García, originally from Mexico City and 37 years oldhas already been medicated, he comments in statements to the television program 'De Primera Mano', and also adds:

“It's attention deficit disorder. It is more common than people think; Many of us, in the average population, have a lot of attention deficit, it just manifests itself in different ways; “It's a very broad spectrum.”

Lambda García says that this disorder can manifest itself in some people, but definitely not in others: “You can be very distracted or you can forget things, you can not pay attention: there are many variants.”

Two years ago, Lambda García was diagnosed with this deficit and immediately began medical treatment and asks people if they have any doubts regarding this disease, to undergo relevant medical examinations.

“I knew, with my particular illness, I am more scattered; I'm always lazy and don't focus. Maybe I'm reading a text, but I'm already thinking about buying ham and beans and I think: 'the building is really nice'; “That’s a type of attention deficit.”

Lambda Garcia For now, he feels well and with the support of his doctor, he stopped taking the medication and says that if at any time he considers that it occupies him, he will take it again.

Lambda García studied acting at the Center for Acting Studies and Training for Television (CEFAT).) from TV Azteca, also theater at the Broadway Dance Academy, according to information in his biography.

His debut as an actor was in 2007 in the soap opera 'SeBusca un hombre', of TV Azteca, and during 2020 he became part of Televisa and worked on the program 'Hoy', alongside Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

