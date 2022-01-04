RC Madrid Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 23:18



The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, is once again in the political nonsense for his statements, again, about the livestock sector. If in July he urged the Spanish population to drastically reduce “excessive meat consumption”, citing mainly environmental reasons, now he is doing the same with macro-farms and their exports.

“Extensive livestock farming is sustainable,” Garzón declared in an interview with the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’; what is not at all sustainable are the so-called mega farms … They find a town in an uninhabited part of Spain and put 4,000, or 5,000 or 10,000 head of cattle. They pollute the soil, pollute the water and then export this poor quality meat from these abused animals. ”

His words were severely criticized on Tuesday by the opposition, by some regional leaders and by the agricultural sector in general. Thus, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, demanded via Twitter “responsibilities and immediate rectification” to what he considers “another attack on ranchers and farmers and the image of our country” by the head of Consumption. In turn, Ciudadanos registered a proposal in Congress to disapprove him, while demanding his parliamentary appearance and that of the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas.

Harder and more direct was the president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, who demanded his departure because his “unfortunate and foolish statements are a direct attack on an important part of the Aragonese economy, which strives to be competitive and sustainable.” “Whoever does them – adds this socialist leader – cannot be Minister of Spain for another day. It is in itself an insult to intelligence, “he asserts.

“New attack”



From the field itself, the professional associations Asaja and UPA, among others, demanded that Garzón “rectify or resign” after having carried out a “new attack” on Spanish livestock in the international press. ” According to them, his words are “irresponsible and directly false” since “in Spain there are no abused animals, Minister.”

The head of Consumption, via Twitter, later denied that he had attacked extensive livestock. However, in the interview he states that the criticism of his July statements on meat came from men who “felt that their masculinity would be affected by not being able to eat a piece of meat or make a barbecue.”