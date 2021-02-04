“We have done what the circumstances have left us. It has been a very complicated market.” This is how Juan Carlos Cordero summed up this recently completed winter window in which Tenerife moved chips on the last day. “It was all against the clock with movements made some time ago, but it was necessary to make fit and work piecemeal because on February 1, the numbers were negative,” he revealed. In the end there were three incorporations and two exits.

The departure of Ortolá and Borja Lasso’s gesture of collecting his card later on made things easier in the final stretch. Despite all the restrictions, the sports director considered that LaLiga “is doing an exemplary job so that the clubs do not go into debt. It is true that everything has been complicated without the income of subscribers and ticket offices, but it is because of the pandemic. Sports directors we have to know economics, “he said.

Thus, in addition to being able to incorporate Serantes and Germán Valera in the last hours of the market, Lasso’s contract could be extended. “His renewal makes the club great. After a year without playing he is putting all his will and the club as well. It has been a good agreement for both parties, he deserves one more year and he has helped us a lot,” Cordero explained.

The sports manager revealed that reinforcing the goal was a goal since he met with Ramis to sign him. “My obligation is to bring to the coach the players in the demarcations that he thinks should be strengthened and we agreedo “. They were already mentalized with having three goalkeepers on the payroll until Ortola left for Girona.

Cordero also referred to those who did not want to go out in this market. “Joselu received several offers, but his refusal was categorical. I did not like it but they are within their rights because they have a contract. We will demand the maximum from them,” he assured. De Vada was somewhat more optimistic. “In recent times he has taken a step forward,” he said.

If Joselu had agreed to leave, the salary margin would have allowed the sports director to make one last move. “The idea was to bring one more player for the attack. We wanted a player to improve us, but for that you need money. In the end we left the financial control in positive and avoided any sanction,” he said.

Finally, in terms of football, he analyzed that “the team took a step forward and the Copa Del Rey helped us a lot. This category puts you on your site if you lower the level as seen in Lugo. We have to continue as we were, without lowering the piston and very concentrated “, analyzed Juan Carlos Cordero.