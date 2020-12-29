Miguel Ángel Cordero and FC Cartagena put an end to a relationship that lasted three and a half years, in which the Andalusian became a benchmark for colleagues and the Albinegra fans. But it was news that sooner or later was going to happen since Cordero I knew since last summer that they did not enter into the plans of the sports commission for Second Division. Their numbers make it clear, 13 minutes spread over three games so far in the championship.

Cordero leaves the club with him goal accomplished, although he got it in his third season. Midfielder sought promotion with the elastic albinegra three times and had to wait until last summer to achieve it. The first attempt was at Majadahonda, in one of the saddest days for the fans of the port city. When the return to professional football was practically celebrated, in the last action of the return match in Madrid, an own goal that left players, fans and club knocked out. RC Celta B was later surpassed but the Extremadura UD he took the prize in the last round. A year later, the SD Ponferradina it would leave FC Cartagena on the road, which had eliminated Real Madrid Castilla with a comeback included.

Output operation

Cordero’s loss is the second in the winter market at FC Cartagena. First was Sergio Lozano, which Villarreal CF recovered since they barely had minutes. In the coming days there will be more exits since the objective of the club is to reduce the number of members of the squad to provide signings to Pepe Aguilar. The idea of ​​the technician is to have 22-23 players and currently has 26, so there will be a lot of movement in the offices of Cartagonova. In the list of possible discards are Rhyner, Kleandro, Uri, Verza, William, Simón Moreno and Harper.