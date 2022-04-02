Iceland, endless windswept grasslands that bounce off the mountain ranges that surround them. Christmas night, a priest officia, exception agnus dei. Outside, in the tall grass, a ferocious panting causes a herd of wild horses to flee and a flock of apprehensive sheep to flutter, sheltered in a comfortable stable.

We are on the farm where Maria (Noomi Rapace) and her husband Ingvar have chosen to live, a beautiful functional building nestled in a vast moorland enclosed by mountain ranges, between clouds and mists, alongside a seething river. Under the watchful eye of a shepherd dog and a little more disinterested than a beautiful domestic cat, their life follows rhythms regulated by heavy work.

Their relationships are polite and also affectionate but it is understood that the two talk to each other from now irremediable distances, that something painful has pushed them away. They are just two solitary human beings, isolated in the middle of an uncontaminated nature, in which one can almost merge with the animal being, between rarefied atmospheres broken only by a few sounds, a few dialogues and many looks.

One day, as they always help the sheep to give birth, from their eyes we understand that something strange, special has been born. Is it the delusion of a couple (a bit like Servant) or has there really been an incredible case of hybridization? The creature is brought home and lovingly cared for.

Data sheet Director: Vladimir Jóhannsson

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason

Distribution: Wanted Cinema

Genre: horror, drama, fantasy

Outside, meanwhile, the mother sheep is agitated, it seems to ask with an inquisitive look of the stolen child. There are other games of glances, does the husband also see what she sees? For a while, the viewer doesn’t even see. They give the creature a name, because what has a name never becomes food. And this grows, faster than usual, acquired self-awareness, understands and interacts but does not speak.

However, he also conquers Ingvar’s skeptical brother, the only human being who will visit them out of necessity, a former failed rocker with whom the couple has shared a life that is perhaps too eventful. Maria and Ingvar also get closer sentimentally because the creature, whatever it is, is a gift for them, it is lost happiness.

Do not think of an animal rights discourse, even if all animal species seem to exist only in so far as they are accepted to be exploited in some way. But everything is based on a silent pact with a genius loci, a balance that must not be broken (the Earth was given to us on loan). A surreal and ferocious ending breaks out, because Nature always takes back what belongs to him.

An unfortunate and unhappy couple.

Lamb is the directorial debut for Iceland’s Vladimir Jóhannsson, who also writes the screenplay, already working in the technical sectors of films such as Oblivion, Walter Mitty’s Secret Dreams, Prometheus, Transformers 4 and the Game of Thrones and Katla series; executive producers include a director of the caliber of Béla Tarr.

The film tells us a strange and intriguing story, inspired by the ever disturbing Nordic folklore. The whole narrative is oppressed by the sense of an immanent tragedy, because punishment always comes in the face of facts that break a natural balance. We would have to discuss more, but we would end up in the spoiler. We report a really convincing use of computer graphics.

But don’t think of a horror with rebellious sheep like Black Sheep, here we are from the parts of the Swedish film Border or The Witch, and there is that sense of supernatural and hostile nature, which surrounds and even besieges, always full of threat, typical of other Nordic films, with contaminations with its most ancient legends. But we think that a story like this would have pleased the Brothers Grimm so much, authors of cruel fairy tales that only Disney made commercial, sweetening them deeply.

The illusory moment of domestic happiness …

If we can make a criticism of the film, it focuses on the ending which, although expected, can be dissatisfied with the visual solution that has been chosen (even in the necessary suspension of disbelief), to get completely taken by the black fairy tale. While the message he leaves is coherent: never exaggerate in believing that you are the masters of the Earth.