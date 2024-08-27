Frisco, Texas – CeeDee Lamb’s time away from the Dallas Cowboys is over, and the All-Pro receiver is closing in on Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Lamb and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $136 million contract with $100 million guaranteed on Monday, three people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced.

Lamb missed all of training camp in California after also skipping the mandatory offseason minicamp. The June absence from clubhouse came a day after Jefferson agreed to a $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings that made him the highest-paid non-QB.

The average annual value of Lamb’s extension is $34 million, which is roughly double what the former Oklahoma standout will earn in the final year of his rookie contract this season.

Lamb was drafted 17th overall in 2020, when the Cowboys were surprised he was still available and didn’t hesitate to select him at a position that wasn’t really a need at the time.

Jefferson left five picks later, then had at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. Lamb wasn’t as prolific, but he closed the gap significantly last season with 1,749 yards and an NFL-best 135 receptions. Lamb completed the trifecta of career highs with 12 touchdowns.

The deal comes 13 days before Dallas’ Sept. 8 opener at Cleveland. That’s more time than the Cowboys had five years ago when running back Ezekiel Elliott ended a lengthy preseason layoff four days before the opener.

Before the Cowboys left for California, Lamb spent a lot of time with quarterback Dak Prescott. Now the pair will have a handful of practices to fine-tune their connection before facing the Browns.

Numeralia

395

Receptions

36

Touchdowns

5,145

Reception yards

Get to know him

CeeDee Lamb

Date of birth: April 8, 1999

Age: 25 years old

Birthplace: Opelousas, Louisiana

Height: 1.88 m

Weight: 91 kg

No.: 88

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Receiver

NFL Draft: 2020 / Round: 1 / Pick: 17