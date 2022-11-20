Dubai (Union)

“Lamar” was crowned the Habtoor Polo Cup, after defeating the “Dubai Wolves” 7-4 in the final, on the grounds of the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort in “Dubailand”, while “Ghantoot” defeated “AM” 7-5, to take the place Third.

After the match, Philippe Damat, director of the Habtoor Club Hotel and Resort, crowned the four teams and gave the championship cup to the “Lamar” team. Guillermo, the “Lamar” player, won the best player award in the final, while Khaled Al-Omran’s horse Bicacolor won the best horse award.

Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Federation, congratulated Lamar for his well-deserved victory and strong performance in the final, stressing that the National Day tournament will start next Thursday and will continue until December 3 at a rate of 8 to 10 joules.