Loyal people are generous in calling things by their proper names, and they always chant the name of the One who built, constructed, rejoiced and made happiest, and whose hands overflowed with tides, ranges and extensions, and made of the Emirates a sky as clear as emeralds and a land that thrives among the streams of dreaming, and the bird’s awareness of the warmth of the cradle.

These are the Emirates. When the children opened their eyes and saw what looked like a dream, their souls resided among the rose petals, and under the eyelids of prairie deer, and the world became as if it were being created from the beginning, because Zayed of goodness, Zayed of virtue, righteousness and benevolence, Zayed of the human being, who loves life, is kind. May God bless him and grant him eternal rest.

Today, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, names Abu Dhabi Airport after Sheikh Zayed, it is the national badge and the sensitive feeling of the men who accompanied Zayed, may God have mercy on him, in his dream, knowledge, concern, and vision of making Abu Dhabi A global destination, visited by birds and humans from everywhere and at all times. This political and economic value of this magical airstrip is on the heart of the Emirati land, to express the awareness of the wise leadership, of the values ​​of its structures and foundations, and the establishment of beauty on the land as are the lush trees, as are the mountains. Well-established, just as knowledge is decorated with flowers of splendor and splendor of life, and today Abu Dhabi, the capital, appears to be the most important capital that thrives in the fields of skills in managing the relationship with others, through communication through stations of transparent meeting, and through the hawks in the air that rise and fall between skies clearer than earthquakes. And a land more beautiful than the stars.

This airport, this giant route, may it be honored with the name of Zayed, and blessed with clouds and characteristics that increase its importance and brilliance. It shines with the most beautiful name, the most complete name, and the name that is revealed in majesty and beauty when tongues chant it, lips pronounce it, and mouths pronounce it, because it is the name of Zayed. May God bless his soul, make him dwell in His spacious gardens, and make him among the righteous and righteous saints. Zayed Airport, the airport of the great dream, the dream of the Emirates, the state, the leadership, and the people, the dream of giving, from which it emerges into the world carrying goodness for the world, and covering existence, with tranquility, happiness, and joy of souls. Zayed Airport, the tree of eternity on whose branches flutter birds crossing and traversing vast distances, in order to land people’s journeys on the land of generosity and loyalty, a land that colored the consciences of all people with joy, and engraved on the hearts the canvas of bright dreams. Zayed Airport, the place from which the civilization of a country begins. From the furnace of the desert emerged a rich palm tree and a stream that poured its sweetness into the human conscience with all spontaneity and the nature of noble people.

Zayed Airport has feelings that draw a picture of the future, and also gives the present the title of exceptionalism in traveling through spaces of memory. It learned loyalty from the builder and founder, and here it is today walking on the path, supported by awareness and awareness, that there is no room for stopping, and sustainability is the straight path that leads to… Range, going to the broader horizon.

Zayed Airport, the heart, the path, and the gold wet with dust and pigment, is that universal feeling towards embracing space, shaking hands with a cloud, looking at the moon, like a luminous lamp that illuminates aspirations, and looking at the sun like a giant lamp, filling life with light and enlightenment, Zayed Airport, all because He has the most beautiful and brightest name.