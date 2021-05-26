Laly Goyzueta happily announced that she will be vaccinated against the coronavirus after participating as a volunteer in the Sinopharm clinical trial. The actress was excited and shared a photo on her official Twitter account.

The businesswoman also told her thousands of followers that she belonged to the group that received the dose of the study. Due to this collaboration, you will soon be able to receive the vaccine from the Beijing Sinopharm Institute and thus be protected against the COVID-19.

“They opened my blind. I’m on the Wuhan arm, so in the next few days they will give me the Beijing vaccine. I’m very happy!” , expressed on the social platform.

Laly Goyzueta was proud of her support in the clinical trial and thanked all the work team that attended her and those who monitored her during the weeks that the investigation lasted.

“Despite everything that happened, I never regretted being a volunteer for a second. I thank each of the people who supported us and showed solidarity with us. I carry them in my heart”.

Laly Goyzueta announced that she will be vaccinated in the next few days.

The Last Bastion star announced that she volunteered to study the vaccine against coronavirus through a message on networks. In that publication, he revealed that, unintentionally, he ended up being the last person to receive the dose.

In conversation with La República, Laly Goyzueta commented on what motivated her to volunteer: “I told my son: ‘If you don’t do it, who is going to do it?’ I don’t have to wait for someone else to do it and I hope that one day they will be proud of me for having helped science with a grain of sand. “

