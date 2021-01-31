Laly Goyzueta is part of the group of Sinopharm vaccine volunteers After receiving the first and second doses, he went to the facilities of the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos for his first appointment, in which the health personnel performed a swab to monitor his health.

During an interview with the program Al sixth day, the remembered actress from Thousand Offices recounted how her volunteering process was, since she currently has her certificate of participation in the clinical trial that evaluates the safety and protective efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If the vaccine arrives, I’m going to get it. Why wait? If I can help, I will help if I still want to wear it ”, he commented. Laly gyzueta about your decision to enroll in the tests.

The 52-year-old celebrity was also motivated to help debunk some of the common myths about vaccine placement. “I think we have to overcome fear because sincerely I am more afraid of catching myself and others, especially than getting the vaccine,” he said.

Laly Goyzueta showed the exercise routine that she religiously performs alongside her husband Mariano Sabato. The former Pilates trainer recommended good nutrition, hydration and exercise to stay healthy during the health crisis.

“This pandemic has taught us many things that I think we have to open our eyes and believe in science above all,” he concluded.

