Laly Goyzueta He was surprised to report that he has been receiving treatment with medicinal cannabis for some time. As the actress commented in an informative note from Weekly Report, she decided to try this innovative substance to treat some ills that have afflicted her since 2018.

In the same way, he recommended that viewers of the program be encouraged to try alternative therapies, but always with advice.

Laly Goyzueta and her treatment with cannabis

The artist told in said report that her ailments began when she entered the menopause stage, effects that became more marked over time.

“I am in that condition that will happen to all women. At first it gave me quite manageable, but at the end of 2018 I began to feel very bad with crying attacks, anxiety. There were times when I couldn’t get out of bed . It did not make me embarrassed, it gave me a very strong depression, “he said.

Laly Goyzueta indicated that she found the relief she needed in medicinal cannabis, which she never experienced with the drugs recommended by traditional medicine: “Little by little we have been fine-tuning the dose. It’s been more than a year and now I’m in a process where if I feel the need to take the droplets (of cannabis) I take them, and if not, no”.

Laly Goyzueta sends recommendation on medicinal cannabis

Laly Goyzueta affirmed that thanks to medical cannabis she was able to reduce the symptoms she was suffering from, but she did not hesitate to emphasize that all treatment with the aforementioned substance must be advised by professionals.