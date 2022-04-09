Laly Goyzueta She has been characterized for being one of the most outstanding actresses in the national media and for starring in the most important novels of recent years. Her role in “The other shore”, “My love the Wachiman” or in the production that came to Netflix in 2020 “The last bastion” consolidate her as one of the best representatives of Peruvian acting.

However, in recent times, the interpreter was away from the small screens for various reasons, which led her to create a healthy food business. Of course, Laly revealed in a recent talk with La República that she has been handling different options to be able to make her return to television.

Laly Goyzueta longs to return to acting

Laly Goyzueta was this Friday, April 8, in the promotion of the 5K race The Color Run, where she was shown next to her husband Mariano Sábato. It was there that the actress, who was a volunteer in the Sinopharm vaccine tests in Peru, told La República that she misses her performance very much and that she is looking forward to doing what she is passionate about again.

“There are some little things, let’s see, I can’t speak, but I have faith that this year will materialize and we can return to television that I miss so much. I would love to go back, to be in someone else’s shoes, and I miss telling stories. I hope that this year it can be achieved.” Indian.

Laly Goyzueta does not rule out couples therapy in the future

Despite the fact that Laly Goyzueta and her husband Mariano Sábato will meet 20 years of knowing each other this 2022, the actress did not rule out couples therapy like some other relationships on the national show.

“The truth is that no (I have taken). It’s healthy, it’s healthy to go to therapy, to a psychologist, there are times when one gets depressed, anguished. You have to take care of your mental health,” he added.