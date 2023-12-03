Laly Goyzueta and Mariano Sabato are one of the most solid and lasting couples in the artistic environment. The actors have been married for more than a decade and as a result of that love they conceived their first and only son named Enzo, who was presented for the first time on national TV last Saturday, December 2. In this note, learn how this emotional moment was experienced in which even the first-born of both artists was broken by the words that his parents dedicated to him.

How was the presentation of the son of Laly Goyzueta and Mariano Sabato in front of the cameras?

Laly Goyzueta and Mariano Sabato reached the latest edition of ‘Which is the real one?‘, on Saturday, December 2. The spouses participated in a sequence, in which the guest contestants Magdyel Ugaz, Mario Hart and Marisol had to guess which of the three young people present was their son.

Given this, the actors went through each of the young people in front of them and described the virtues of their first-born Enzo through tears. Finally, they stood next to what was his son, who even broke down upon hearing the emotional words of his parents.

“You are my pride. There is not a day that I do not wake up, I do not go to bed thinking about you, I truly discovered the purest love when I held you in my hands that February 2nd,” said Mariano. “You taught me to love unconditionally, despite everything,” he added. Laly.

How did Laly Goyzueta and Mariano Sabato meet and how many years have they been married?

Laly Goyzueta and Mariano SabatoThey met because they were both part of the cast of the remembered series ‘This is Life’, in which they played Fiorella Altamirano and Juan Guillermo respectively.

During the recordings, love arose between the actors who decided to take the next step in the relationship and, in 2005, they got married. To date, artists have 18 years of marriagebut about 20 years of knowing each other.

Laly Goyzueta and Mariano Sabato have been married for 18 years. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Laly Goyzueta

