RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has besieged the state government in Bihar about the industries. In his tweet made in Bhojpuri on Sunday, he said that in Bihar, now the Indian Ocean sends to Jav. Hiding the empty cheeks of fifteen years of failure? O Nitish Kumar, you are tired, fence, now go relax.

He has also tagged a cartoon with this tweet. It says that where are you going with this water, brother, is there a fire? The answer is that the seas are going to be built in Bihar, Nitish ji says that two seashores will be built.

Go to the Indian Ocean now in Bihar? Fifteen years of failure, empty cheeks are hidden A. Nitish! You are tired now, please go rest. pic.twitter.com/RA5h7BIyVb – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 18, 2020

Not a single factory in 15 years: stunning

Leader of Opposition cum former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched sharp attacks on the NDA government of the state. He said that the state government could neither provide employment to the youth nor could it set up any factory in 15 years. Tejashwi addressed election meetings in Suryagadha, Sherghati, Lakhisarai and Jamui. He said that if our government is formed, we will give employment to 10 lakh youth. Old age pension will be given from four hundred to one thousand rupees. Employed teachers will get equal pay for equal work. The honorarium of Jeevika Didi Self Help Group will be increased.

Tej Pratap plowed five katthas in Hasanpur, climbed to the scaffold

RJD candidate and former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav of Hasanpur assembly constituency plowed the field with a tractor in Badgaon, Hasanpur on Sunday. He had come to Badgaon to meet his party workers. At the same time, a field was being plowed on the roadside tractor. On seeing this, RJD candidates climbed on the tractor reaching the field and started plowing the field. He plowed about five katha fields. After that, he got down from the tractor and sat on a loft.