RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has called for a political change in Bihar for the second consecutive day by lines of poetry. A poem centered on Bihar and Bihari has been posted on Saturday through Lalu Prasad’s official Twitter handle. In this poem, he has made sarcasm on various issues ranging from migrant workers to law and order.

He has written that whoever walked on the pedestrian, change it to this time. Whoever took the snatch job, change it now. Whoever betrayed the vote, change it now. Under whose rule the violence is heavy, change it now. Whoever progressed, change it now. With this poem he has two pictures and tagged… he has written – The laborer is on the road, asks for the house. The youth is on the road, seeking employment.

Who drove on foot

Change it now

Who took a sneak job

Change it now

Who betrayed by vote

Change it now Violence under his rule is heavy

The woman under whose rule is tight

Change it now

Who got promoted

Change it now pic.twitter.com/dZozHqVnmv – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 26, 2020

Why the government does not talk about the plight of the industries: Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has taken a strong toll on the government in Bihar. He has alleged that in 15 years, Bihar has gone backward. While tweeting on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav wrote that Bihar is at number 26 in industry promotion and internal trade. Bihar is the worst state in investment and industry in the state. Asked why the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government, which has been in power for 15 years since liberalization, do not discuss these figures.