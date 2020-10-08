RJD president Lalu Prasad mourned the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas on Twitter. Said that I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Bhai. The unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles fought with them are floating in front of eyes. Remembering Lalu, Ramvilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this.

LJP founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died late Thursday evening at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. His son and LJP national president Chirag Paswan gave this information by tweeting. He wrote… Papa, you are no longer in this world, but I know, you are always with me wherever you are. His demise triggered a wave of mourning in the political and social sphere. Leaders of various political parties, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have expressed deep condolences.

Born in an ordinary family in the town of Banbani village in Khagaria, Ram Vilas Paswan entered politics from the student union. He was also the main character in the JP movement in Bihar. They continued to fight for the interest of the country’s Dalits. Being soft-spoken, everyone had a place in his heart. He first became an MLA in the year 1969. In 1977, he reached the Lok Sabha for the first time by winning by a margin of world record of votes. After this, he never looked back. Be it the NDA government or the UPA at the Center, their importance remained the same.

Rabri- Tejashwi mourns

RJD leaders have mourned the demise of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav condoled the demise of the Union Minister. Said that he was an established politician of the country. Knowing the news of his death, we are all very sad and heartbroken. He was very close and close to our family. He was like a guardian of Hamsab. His death has caused irreparable damage to the social and political world. RJD leader and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son-in-law Anil Kumar Sadhu also mourned his death. Said that his departure is the biggest shock for me. They would leave this world so soon, it was not expected.