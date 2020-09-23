There is an atmosphere of assembly elections in Bihar. But the national president of the main opposition party is serving a sentence in prison. In such a situation, the voters of the state will not be able to hear his speech. Especially among the young voters, there will be curiosity as to what is the background of RJD national president. Keeping this curiosity of young voters, Navbharat Times.com correspondent Neelkamal was a close friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav and spoke to former MP Ranjan Yadav. At the moment of Ranjan Yadav’s age, he has no special political ambitions left. That’s why we tried to understand the things related to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s life.Ranjan Yadav said that Lalu Yadav used to say that his mother did not even recognize a hundred rupee note. On March 10, 1990, after taking oath as Chief Minister, Lalu first went to JP’s residence and after that, hungry Lalu Yadav came to my house. They had made me eat rice with my mother.

Dr Ranjan Prasad Yadav, who was close to Lalu Yadav, also said that Nitish Kumar also had consent in making Lalu Yadav the chief minister. Because Lalu Yadav was born in poverty and everyone hoped that he would work for the poor. Ranjan Yadav said that Lalu Yadav continued to work for the poor for a few days, but then he started embezzling the money of the poor.

Former MP Ranjan Prasad Yadav said that when I tried to stop him, he only expelled him from the party in 2001. Ranjan Yadav said that he met Lalu Yadav in 1968 at Patna University. Since then, his friendship with Lalu Yadav started. He said that even today, he considers Lalu Yadav as his family friend.

The former MP told that Lalu Prasad Yadav started wiring him for the purpose of which Lalu Yadav was made the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav started embezzling money for the benefit of the poor by corruption. Despite explaining, he indulged in corruption. Ranjan Prasad Yadav said that when I tried to convince Lalu Yadav and told him that corruption done by you will not leave you anywhere, he broke my relationship with me and removed me from the party.

Former MP and friend of Lalu Prasad, Ranjan Yadav said that he has always opposed corruption. This is the reason why despite being so close to Lalu Yadav, a case was not registered against me even under Section 107. Ranjan Yadav said that since the children of Lalu Yadav have seen corruption happening in their house from the beginning, today their children’s rites are also bad. Lalu Yadav himself used to do the same way before Lalu’s sons have despised Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.