new Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died at 840 pm this evening. He was ill for a long time. He breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. On Paswan’s death, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has tweeted that today the unbreakable relationship of 45 years was broken.

I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. The unbroken relationship of the last 45 years and all the social, political battles fought with them is floating in the eyes. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this. ॐ peace ॐ – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 8, 2020

Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan have had a long political association. Sometimes together, sometimes against each other. One of the three most important faces of Bihar’s politics, Ram Vilas Paswan, has gone missing an important character of Bihar’s politics. Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan have been pivots for the last three decades of Bihar politics.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, ‘Here I pray to God, let God place them at his feet. There has been damage in the politics of entire Bihar. Our party is saddened by this. The whole family and the entire party are sad. Today we cannot even cook food in our house. Started with Also went to Delhi in 1977. Had to go to each other from the beginning. Today is a very sad day ‘.

Tejashwi Yadav said, ‘Respected Lalu ji was always concerned for his health. Chirag Paswan who is our elder brother, today when he needed the father the most, he left. Our whole family is standing with them ‘.