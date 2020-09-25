As soon as the Bihar Assembly elections were announced, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has called for change through slogans from the people of Bihar. He has given a new slogan. The slogan was released from their official Twitter handle. Lalu Yadav has written – Get up Bihari, do preparations. It is the turn of the people to rule. There will be change in Bihar, officer rule will end. Now the people will rule.

In another tweet, the RJD supremo has slammed the central government over the agriculture bill. He has said that the bill is made with the true heart for the good of the farmer. Not by deal with the capitalists. Let me tell you that his party staged a statewide protest on Friday against this bill.

Get up Bihari, prepare

It is the turn of the people to rule Bihar will change

Officer rule will end

Now the public will rule

– Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 25, 2020

This time more than one lakh booths will be voted

On the instructions of the Election Commission for Bihar Assembly General Election 2020, restructuring of booths, training of officers and master trainers, first level checking (FLC) of EVM-VVPAT and other preparations have been completed. In addition, the available grounds have been identified for electoral meetings in all districts. All the booths have been built on the ground floor so that the disabled and elderly voters do not face any problem.

A voter list containing 100 percent photos of 7 crore 29 lakh 27 thousand 396 voters has been prepared in the state and voter ID card has been issued. While 65, 367 polling stations were set up in the state in 2015, 1,06,526 polling stations have been set up for the 2020 assembly elections. A booth has been set up for one thousand voters. Election officials have been trained in all districts regarding elections and through them the deployment of poll workers at the district level has been ensured. For this, a list of poll workers has been prepared in all districts.