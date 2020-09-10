After the resignation of RJD’s founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav has written a letter in the same manner from the hospital itself. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in the letter, “Dear Raghuvansh Babu, a letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media, I cannot believe it.”He has further written in the letter that right now my family and the whole RJD family want to see you well soon. In four decades, we have considered in every political, social and even family matters together. You get well soon, then sit and talk. You’re not going anywhere, understand. ‘

In fact, Raghuvansh Prasad, a founding member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has resigned from the party. Raghuvansh Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, wrote his resignation on a paper in a line of one and a half lines and sent his resignation to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the party’s national president, who is serving a sentence in Ranchi. The loss of a senior leader like Raghuvansh Prasad just before the Bihar assembly elections is considered a big loss.

Read,Raghuvansh Prasad wrote resignation in one and a half line, read complete letter written to Lalu Prasad

Shifted to ICU a day before

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad’s health has worsened. He has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to critical condition. Here doctors have shifted Raghuvansh Prasad to ICU. According to information received from AIIMS, all the checkups of Raghuvansh Prasad are currently being done. However, the condition is said to be stable now.

Raghuvansh Prasad was infected with Corona

74-year-old RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad became infected with Corona a few months ago. He had returned home after getting treatment at Patna AIIMS, but his body has become very weak. Even after recovering from Corona, Raghuvansh Prasad is not able to recover fully.