A few days ago it was confirmed that Lalo Maradona, Diego’s younger brother, had been hospitalized because he had been infected with coronavirus. But now the news is that his condition was complicated and he had to be transferred to intensive care.

Lalo, who is at the Adventist clinic in Belgrano, works in the Children’s Divisions of Independiente and in the middle of regrowth that is affecting, mainly, the schools of First and Reserva del Rojo, the youngest of the Maradona family, also contracted the virus.

“Hopefully the doctors, if necessary, can apply plasma so that he can recover. To all who believe, to pray a lot,” asked journalist Martín Arévalo, due to the seriousness that the brother of Diez is going through. 54 years.

Lalo Maradona, with Covid, is in intensive care.

Sebastián Sosa, Patricio Ostachuk, Nicolás Messiniti, Domingo Blanco, Ezequiel Muñoz (he was already out due to injury), Diego Segovia, Lucas Romero and Julio Falcioni are others from Rojo who are isolated for having tested positive for Covid and will not be able to be in the classic against Racing.