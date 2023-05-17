Yesterday was somewhat controversial for the film section of sonyas the company revealed who will lend their voices to the next animated film from their studios, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And that was exactly the problem, since they confirmed many influencers, Youtubers and even people from TikTok who is away from this business.

Among the comments from upset fans, the point of view of the renowned lalo garza, a voice actor who has been in the guild for years and has lent his voice to several emblematic characters. And the mention of him was just to say that he also has many followers on the platforms and that to this is added that his profession as it is dubbing.

Hey…. I have 6.2 million on Tiktok, 500 thousand on insta and the same on face and here… am I an influencer? And I’m a dubbing actor… am I not good for you? — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) May 16, 2023

Within this dubbing, stars of social networks such as ALex Montiel, Gaby Meza, Andrés Navy, Juan Guarnizo, among other opinion leaders who have millions and millions of followers. Right there you can see that sony It would be based on the numbers of people they move, although they are really going to have minor participation in the tape.

Remember that the June 1st This movie is released in theaters.

Editor’s note: Fortunately, the voices of the protagonists are preserved with genuine dubbing actors, everyone who participated in the first part is reprising their roles. So maybe there isn’t as much of a problem with the final product.