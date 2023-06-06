One of the first people to be shocked when they found out that the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would use voices of influencers called “star talents” for the dubbing into Latin Spanish was Lalo Garza. Known as the voice of Krillin in dragonball and Josh in Drake & Josh, tweeted: “Hey, I have 6.2 million on TikTok, 500 thousand on insta and the same on face and here… am I an influencer? And I’m a dubbing actor… am I not good for you?” (sic)

The actor’s clear intention was to question the parameters that were used to choose those who would give voice to the characters in the expected film. Later a conversation appeared between Pipepunk, Carlos Segundo (voice of Pícoro in dragonball) and other participants in which the topic was touched on.

Everyone feared for the quality of the final product and Lalo Garza decided to express his opinion about it after seeing the film. It was through Twitter that Garza claimed to have predicted that the dubbing work was going to be very good despite everything because he knows who the direction came from, and he took the opportunity to shower flowers on the person who will most likely also direct the outcome of the trilogy.

Well, I already saw #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse and as I predicted, the dubbing work in broad strokes is very very good. As I previously mentioned, the director’s work is crucial in this type of project and I was sure that @gerardogarcia_b would make a great project. More details… — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) June 3, 2023

Through his TikTok account, he praised the director in depth and commented that, if the experience had been fatal, he would have left the cinema, as he has done on other occasions. He stated that there were times when he did not like the dubbing and mentioned that Ibarreche’s work as a villain was good.

“For me, a poorly done dubbing with star talent is in which you don’t hear acting and you hear fully read. And not here, I liked it roughly, “said Garza.

One of the things that seems to have pleased him is that the participation of these talents was limited to very short sentences and, in some cases, a single word.

Via: levelup

Actor’s note: In dubbing, everything is connections, and that means that writing this opinion will come back to me if I ever want to work on it. But it is not the first time that Lalo Garza gets angry about something and ends up praising him. If you ask me, it’s just a way to seek to be hired for a role in the latest film in this saga. But let’s talk about his work as Lucio in Overwatch…