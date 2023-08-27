L’Allieva 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode (rerun)

This evening, Sunday 27 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of L’Allieva 3, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1, will be broadcast again. by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels of the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi. Where to see L’Allieva 3 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

The Learner 3 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen L’Allieva 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes will be repeated on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired (two episodes per episode: total 12 episodes). The first Sunday 20 August 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 24 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):