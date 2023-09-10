L’Allieva 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode (rerun)

This evening, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast in a repeat, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels by the same writer which focus on the events of the medical examiner Alice Allevi. Where to see L’Allieva 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday and Sunday evenings at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

L’Allieva 3 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We saw L’Allieva 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled for repeat on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (two episodes per episode: total 12 episodes). The first Sunday 20 August 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 24 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):