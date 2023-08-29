L’Allieva 3: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Tuesday 29 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast again, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels of the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the third episode of L’Allieva 3, Alice and Claudio are at loggerheads due to Giacomo’s presence and the numerous tasks entrusted to the pupil by the Supreme. By order of Manes, they are summoned to shed light on the death of an Olympic rifle champion killed in a shooting range. The forced proximity does not improve things, while the Supreme senses that Alice has discovered her secret.

In the second episode, with the opportunity to participate together in a conference outside Rome in the very place where they were together for the first time, Claudio and Alice get closer again, but the romantic atmosphere is interrupted by a new request from Manes. Determined to redeem herself in the eyes of the Supreme, Alice is fully committed to work for her and in the expertise on an art lover who died mysteriously. Wally, meanwhile, accuses sudden failures, but continues to keep everyone away from her basement. An impromptu dinner at Alice’s house reveals surprising sides of the Suprema, while Claudio goes to the conference and not alone, Alice who had completely forgotten, taken by a thousand things decides to join him and finds him at dinner with Giulia, just like them years before she thinks, watches them go away towards the rooms and therefore becomes convinced that he cheated on her.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in replica on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: