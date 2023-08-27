Student 3: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 27 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of L’Allieva 3, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1, will be broadcast again. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels of the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the second episode of L’Allieva 3, Alice is intrigued by the arrival of Giacomo, Claudio’s brother with a wild and unconventional charm. She would like to know what she has divided them in the past, but Claudio doesn’t confide, even now that they are about to get married. In any case Alice’s attention, rather than Claudio’s reluctance, is concentrated on the Suprema. This leads Claudio to be dejected and irritated because he sees that the days go by and he and Alice barely speak to each other, he begins to have the feeling that they they are also distancing the first meeting between Giacomo and the Supreme generates sparks, leading him to be even more irritated by the presence of his brother. During the investigation into the murder of a sushi chef, Silvia confronts Alice about her working relationship with PM Einardi. At the institute Erika asks Paolone to help her win over the charming Sandro who instead seems to have a keen interest in Alice. It is late at night when Alice, locked in Manes’ wardrobe due to one of her usual clumsiness, sees the woman come back in despair reading a sheet of paper and then hears her talking on the phone with Giacomo.

In the second episode of the second episode of L’Allieva 3, the investigation into the tragic accident that occurred to a stunt double during the shooting of a film captures Alice’s attention, making her forget an appointment with Claudio. The love relationship between the two becomes increasingly turbulent, while Sandro, who accompanies her in the inspection of her, is increasingly fascinated by her. Marco has an important job opportunity that puts him and Lara at a crossroads. While she works on the research that Manes has entrusted to her, Alice’s unstoppable curiosity leads her to discover an unspeakable truth about the Supreme.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in replica on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: