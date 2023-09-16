L’Allieva 3: previews (plot and cast) of the sixth and final episode, 16 September 2023

Tonight, Saturday 16 September 2023, at 00.15 on Rai 1 (after the Eurovolley Italy-Poland final), the sixth and final episode of L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast as a repeat, the third season of an Italian television series produced since 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, it is taken from the novels by the same writer focused on the events of the medical examiner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the sixth and final episode of L’Allieva 3, Claudio and Alice follow a lead that could exonerate Giacomo. Paolone is summoned for his first expert opinion, linked to the case of a well-known food critic, who died after being poisoned. Alice continues the research that is so important for the Suprema.

In the second episode, the last, entitled Together, connected, until death do us part, Giacomo’s release from prison gives new impetus to the investigation into the crime at the golf club. Alice discovers that someone is investigating Manes. Could it be the Suprema’s daughter? Will the marriage between Alice and Claudio happen in the end or are the two destined to move away definitively this time?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth and final episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: