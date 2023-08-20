L’Allieva 3: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 20 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of L'Allieva 3 will be broadcast again, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels of the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi.

Plot

In the first episode of the first episode of L’Allieva 3, many things have changed, Claudio and Alice are finally together in the light of the sun, Marco and Lara have a baby girl, Camilla of 5 months and have moved into the apartment next to Alice and Cordelia. A new director, Andrea Manes, and two first-year residents, Giulia and Sandro, have arrived at the Institute of Legal Medicine, while Wally, deprived of most of her duties, exiles herself to the basement.

Claudio now heads the graduate school while the pupil has become a full-fledged medical examiner and is appointed by Einardi, who is well after surviving the assassination attempt, to face his first expert opinion: a dancer found dead in the attic above her dance school. “Sacrofano, how about we get married?” This is how, during the autopsy of the latter, Claudio, rushed to assist her, makes her a marriage proposal.

Following the developments of the case, Alice finds herself in front of a familiar face Silvia, her lifelong friend, now deputy commissioner of police and new head of Visone. Claudio, who in the meantime has been appointed expert witness by the dancer’s husband, receives strange phone calls and always avoids answering in Alice’s presence. Pupil and teacher thus find themselves having different opinions on the case and facing each other in the investigation. Natural death or murder? in the end an intuition of Alice sheds light on the mystery.

In the second episode of the first episode of L’Allieva 3, Alice and Claudio begin preparations for the wedding, but she realizes that he is hiding something from her, keeps receiving phone calls which he refuses in her presence. Meanwhile, the two work on the murder case of a professor. of psychiatry.

The PhD announcement is out and there are only two places up for grabs and there are three postgraduates so the loser will have to leave the institute, Claudio invites Alice to concentrate on studying leaving the investigations alone, and suggests topics to study, but the pupil does not resist.

It’s the day of the exam and Alice makes a silent scene right on the question Claudio asked her about one of the subjects that he had suggested she repeat, the two argue, the girl feels hurt by the fact that he didn’t try to help her seeing her flounder. he for his part is angry at her levity, in the end the supreme one proposes to Alice to remain in the institute as a PhD student but without a scholarship as her assistant. It is precisely in this climate of nervousness that someone returning from Claudio’s past shows up at Alice’s door, it is Giacomo, her brother.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in replica on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: