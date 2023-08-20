L’Allieva 3: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the TV series in replica on Rai 1

From Sunday 20 August 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1, L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast again, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola , is taken from the novels by the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alice Allevi is a medical student undecided about her future. After the death of her grandmother’s caregiver, she discovers her path: forensic medicine. While attending the institute, she comes across the charismatic and arrogant doctor Claudio Conforti, with whom she becomes infatuated and with whom a strong understanding is created; but she is also fascinated by the young, sincere and likeable Arthur, son of the director of the institute, while she is grappling in love as in life with demanding choices and situations. Meanwhile, the girl is always trying to solve the cases that come her way on the operating table.

Pupil 3: the cast

We have seen the plot of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series being rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandra Mastronardi as Alice Allevi

Pillow Linen: Claudio Conforti

Dario Aita as Arthur Malcomess

Michele Di MauroRoberto Calligaris

Francesca Agostini as Lara Proietti

Pierpaolo Spollon: Marco Allevi

Marzia Ubaldi: grandmother Amalia

Jun Ichikawa as Yukino Nakahama

Chiara Mastalli: Silvia Barni

Martina Stella: Ambra Negri Della Valle

Ray Lovelock: Paul Malcomess (st. 1)

Tullio Solenghi: Paul Malcomess (st. 2)

Emmanuele Aita: Paolo Macrì

Francesco Procopio: Giorgio Anceschi

Fabrizio Rabbit: Fabrizio Visone

Anna Dalton as Cordelia Malcomess

Giuseppe Antignati: Guido Allevi

Laura Mazzi as Susanna Allevi

Giorgio Marchesi: Sergio Einardi

Giselda Volodi as Valeria Boschi

Chiara Ricci: Beatrice Alimondi

Claudia Gusmano as Erika Lastella

Aurora Giovinazzo as Martina, daughter of Sergio Einardi

Antonia Liskova: Andrea Manes (st. 3)

Sergio Assisi: Giacomo Conforti, brother of Claudio (st. 3)

Stefano Rossi Giordani: Sandro (st. 3)

Giorgia Gambuzza: Giulia (st. 3)

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for L’Allieva 3 in rerun on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired (two episodes per episode: total 12 episodes). The first Sunday 20 August 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 24 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 20 August 2023

Second episode: Sunday 27 August 2023

Third episode: Sunday 3 September 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 10 September 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 17 September 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 24 September 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see L’Allieva 3 on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.