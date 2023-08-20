L’Allieva 3: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the TV series in replica on Rai 1
From Sunday 20 August 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1, L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast again, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola , is taken from the novels by the same writer focused on the events of the coroner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Alice Allevi is a medical student undecided about her future. After the death of her grandmother’s caregiver, she discovers her path: forensic medicine. While attending the institute, she comes across the charismatic and arrogant doctor Claudio Conforti, with whom she becomes infatuated and with whom a strong understanding is created; but she is also fascinated by the young, sincere and likeable Arthur, son of the director of the institute, while she is grappling in love as in life with demanding choices and situations. Meanwhile, the girl is always trying to solve the cases that come her way on the operating table.
Pupil 3: the cast
We have seen the plot of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series being rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Alessandra Mastronardi as Alice Allevi
- Pillow Linen: Claudio Conforti
- Dario Aita as Arthur Malcomess
- Michele Di MauroRoberto Calligaris
- Francesca Agostini as Lara Proietti
- Pierpaolo Spollon: Marco Allevi
- Marzia Ubaldi: grandmother Amalia
- Jun Ichikawa as Yukino Nakahama
- Chiara Mastalli: Silvia Barni
- Martina Stella: Ambra Negri Della Valle
- Ray Lovelock: Paul Malcomess (st. 1)
- Tullio Solenghi: Paul Malcomess (st. 2)
- Emmanuele Aita: Paolo Macrì
- Francesco Procopio: Giorgio Anceschi
- Fabrizio Rabbit: Fabrizio Visone
- Anna Dalton as Cordelia Malcomess
- Giuseppe Antignati: Guido Allevi
- Laura Mazzi as Susanna Allevi
- Giorgio Marchesi: Sergio Einardi
- Giselda Volodi as Valeria Boschi
- Chiara Ricci: Beatrice Alimondi
- Claudia Gusmano as Erika Lastella
- Aurora Giovinazzo as Martina, daughter of Sergio Einardi
- Antonia Liskova: Andrea Manes (st. 3)
- Sergio Assisi: Giacomo Conforti, brother of Claudio (st. 3)
- Stefano Rossi Giordani: Sandro (st. 3)
- Giorgia Gambuzza: Giulia (st. 3)
How many bets
How many episodes are scheduled for L’Allieva 3 in rerun on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired (two episodes per episode: total 12 episodes). The first Sunday 20 August 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 24 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Sunday 20 August 2023
- Second episode: Sunday 27 August 2023
- Third episode: Sunday 3 September 2023
- Fourth episode: Sunday 10 September 2023
- Fifth episode: Sunday 17 September 2023
- Sixth episode: Sunday 24 September 2023
Streaming and TV
Where to see L’Allieva 3 on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
