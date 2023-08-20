Student 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for L’Allieva 3 in rerun on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired (two episodes per episode: total 12 episodes). The first Sunday 20 August 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 24 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 20 August 2023

Second episode: Sunday 27 August 2023

Third episode: Sunday 3 September 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 10 September 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 17 September 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 24 September 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of L’Allieva 3 last? Each evening will start at 21.25 and finish at 23.35. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for L’Allieva 3, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.