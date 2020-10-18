Highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of community toilets and panchayat buildings through video conference on 19 October

CM Yogi will interact directly with four village heads of Uttar Pradesh, will communicate with village head Ruchika Bundela of Lalitpur district

Ruchika Bundela left the job of package of six lakh rupees for the development of the village in 2015 and came forward for development

Kundan Pal, Lalitpur

Ruchika Bundela, the female head of the Gram Panchayat Bagoni Jamuniya of Lalitpur district of UP, has been selected among the four heads of the state from whom the Chief Minister of the state communicated directly through video conference on October 19 for the occasion of the foundation and inauguration of community toilets and panchayat buildings. will do. Ruchika Bundela left the job of package of six lakh rupees for the development of the village in 2015 and came forward for the development of the village and contested Pradhani.

According to the information, NavbharatTimes.com spoke to Ruchika Bundela, head of Bagoni Jamuniya, Gram Panchayat in Madhavara, development block of Lalitpur district, on October 19, selected by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 19. . He said that for the development of the village, he quit the job of package of six lakh rupees in the year 2015 and tried his luck in the Gram Panchayat elections and the villagers also won him elections with good votes.

Quit alcohol campaign in village

Pradhan Ruchika Bundela says that the villagers who did not have toilets in the village, built toilets in four hundred houses and got the village panchayat ODFed. He said that he has also run a quit alcohol campaign in the village. This has led many villagers to stop drinking alcohol.

Purchased land for community toilets with own money

She says that the village was selected for community toilets and panchayat building in Jamunia, but there was no vacant land of the Gram Sabha in the village. Due to this, he himself bought twenty decimals of land from a villager in the name of gram sabha for one and a quarter lakh rupees and now community toilets with more than four lakhs and panchayat building with more than 17 lakhs are being constructed.

CM Yogi will communicate directly

The uncle of the village head Ruchika Bundela is the famous actor and Raja Bundela, vice chairman of the Bundelkhand Development Board. District Panchayat Raj Officer Dr. Awadhesh Singh says that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 10 community toilets and panchayat buildings on October 19 in the morning through a video conference. After this, four villages of the state will communicate directly with the princes. Of these, the village head of Lalitpur district will communicate with Ruchika Bundela.