After an altercation with Mamre Dewar in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, an angry woman ran a kilometer away from the house and jumped into a well. His husband was also running back and forth to save the wife, but due to not swimming, he could not muster the courage to save the wife by jumping into the well. In front of him, the wife lost her life by drowning in a deep well. The woman’s brother has made serious allegations against the accused Dewar and demanded strict action against her.This incident is of the village of Digawar situated in Thana Narhat. 26-year-old Savitri Yadav, who lives here, got into a dispute with Mamre Dewar on Friday afternoon. The brother-in-law said that Savitri angrily raced home to commit suicide. She jumped into it as soon as she saw a well about a kilometer away from the house.

Police is investigating the case

The husband also ran after her to save Savitri, but she could not swim. So he could not save the wife. The villagers informed the police about the incident. Police reached the spot and removed the body from the well and sent it for postmortem. The brother of the woman, a resident of Amora village in Kotwali Mehrauli, has demanded serious action against Mamre Dewar. Station head Narahat Ram Prakash Sharma said that why the woman committed suicide is being investigated.