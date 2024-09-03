As the EA Sports LaLiga 2024/25 season gets underway, the month of August has brought with it a series of stellar performances that have set the pace of the competition. From surprising newcomers to relentless veterans, here we present the ten players who have shone with their own light during the first few days of the championship.
The Brazilian started the season in explosive form, particularly standing out in the fourth round against Valladolid. With a hat-trick in a crushing 7-0 victory, Raphinha demonstrated his ability to run and finish, consolidating himself as one of Barcelona’s stars at the start of this campaign.
The young prodigy has left an indelible mark on the start of the season. His influence in the match against Rayo Vallecano, where he assisted Dani Olmo for the winning goal, has been key for Barcelona. His dynamism and vision of the game have positioned him as one of the most promising emerging talents in LaLiga.
The Polish striker has started the season on the right foot, scoring a brace in the 2-1 win over Valencia on Matchday 1. His ability to appear at crucial moments has been fundamental to the Catalan side’s success at the start of the league.
Mingueza has been a key player for Celta Vigo, standing out in the 4-3 win over Villarreal with a goal from a free kick. His defensive solidity and ability to contribute in attack have made him one of the most important players for his team this month.
Llorente has shown his importance in the midfield for Atlético de Madrid, with outstanding performances in the 2-2 draw against Villarreal and in the 0-1 victory over Athletic Club. His ability to recover balls and his dynamism in attack have been vital to the performance of the red-and-white team.
The Uruguayan midfielder stood out with an impressive goal in the match against Valladolid. Valverde has been a tireless driving force in the centre of the field, contributing both in defence and attack and proving to be an essential piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s scheme.
Cruz has been one of the standout players for Leganés, scoring a spectacular goal in the first match against Osasuna. His ability to contribute in attack from defence and his solidity in the backline have made him a key figure for the Madrid team.
The young winger has started the season with renewed energy, standing out for Girona with performances that have shown his ability to unbalance in one-on-one situations. Although the team has not had the start to the season expected, Gil’s performance has been one of the few bright spots.
Sandro has been one of the standout players for Las Palmas, scoring a crucial goal in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla. His ability to score at decisive moments has been one of the few bright spots for the Canary Island team in a difficult start.
The Dutch goalkeeper has had outstanding performances that have kept his team in the fight in several matches. Although UD Las Palmas has had an irregular start, Cillessen has been a guarantee between the sticks, with key interventions that have saved his team from further defeats.
#LaLigas #stars #start #season #August
Leave a Reply