This revelation eleven of the 22/23 season in La Liga has surprised everyone with his talent, quality and ability to make a difference on the pitch. These young footballers have proven their worth and have made it clear that the future of football is in good hands:
BY: CONAN LEDESMA – The Argentinian goalkeeper Conan Ledesma has been a true revelation in the 22/23 season of La Liga. His talent and security under the three sticks have made him one of the most outstanding goalkeepers. Cádiz continues in the top flight thanks, in part, to him.
RHP: ARNAU MARTINEZ – The young Spanish right-back Arnau Martínez has surprised everyone with his performance in his first season in La Liga. Martínez stands out for his speed, physical deployment and ability to support both in defensive tasks and in the generation of attack plays. His projection and talent make him a promise to follow. Barça is behind the Girona star.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – Christensen has established himself as a key player in the defense and his performance has been fundamental to the success of his team. One of the non-transferable in the rear culer.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL MARIO – The Spanish central defender Mario Hermoso has shone in the 22/23 season with solid and outstanding performances. Hermoso is a versatile player who stands out for his tactical intelligence, ability to anticipate and clean ball output.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – Bucket has been a real revelation this season. Despite her youth, Balde has shown surprising maturity and quality in her game. His irruption on the football scene has been impressive. Barça has a side for a while.
MC: ALEIX GARCIA – The Spanish midfielder Aleix García has shown an exceptional performance in the 22/23 season. His influence in playmaking and defensive protection has been fundamental to Girona’s success.
MVD: GABRI VEIGA – The Portuguese midfielder Gabri Veiga has been a true revelation in La Liga. His ability to create scoring opportunities and his influence in the organization of the game have made him a fundamental player for his team.
MVI: TAKE KUBO – The Japanese midfielder has left an indelible mark in the 22/23 season with his dazzling talent. Kubo stands out for his speed, dribbling and his ability to unbalance rival defenses. He is very happy at Real. Next year he will play the UCL.
EI: NICOLAS JACKSON – Jackson has been a pleasant surprise in the 22/23 season. Villarreal has not achieved the objective of getting into the Champions League, and it is that we see it as difficult for them to retain him.
ED: SAMU CHUKWUEZE – Chukwueze has shone with his own light this season. He is a fast, skilled player with an innate ability to unbalance one on one. His ability to find the goal and his contribution in the offensive game have made him a fundamental piece in his team’s attack.
DC: OIHAN SANCET – The young Spanish midfielder has shown great potential in the 22/23 season. His contribution to Athletic’s attack and his physical presence have made him a reference in the Basque team.
