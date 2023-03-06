He Barcelona has walked with unsteady steps in the last two weeks. In the europa leaguethe club was eliminated against Manchester United in the playoffs and three days later suffered a tough defeat by the smallest difference against the Almeria in the league.

And this week, although the blaugranas achieved two victories in a row, they did so with more doubts than certainties. In the Copa del Rey, achieved the slightest advantage in the first leg of the semifinal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. And this Sunday they won again just 1-0 at home against the Valencia.

About, Xavi Hernandez He accepted that he is not satisfied with the way in which the result was given. “We have suffered too much. We have had many chances to score the second, but it has happened to us many times and it is something that we have to correct.”

“It can’t be that we have to finish the games like this when we have opportunities. We have to learn to close the games,” said the strategist, who had to watch the game from the stands due to the accumulation of yellow cards this season The league.

“I’m not going to protest anymore because watching the game up there has caused me a lot of anxiety. Not being able to communicate with my players,” acknowledged the former player, who also spoke about the situation that arose between ferran torres and Ansu Fatiwho faced each other after the first missed a penalty.

“There is an order, we communicate it to the footballers. Then there are changes; it has entered kessie who is also a good shooter. But on the list is Ferran. Yes, it is true that if they feel positive and speak about it, then they can change. But there is a list, an order. Even so, it’s good that a player wants to shoot, shows desire and ambition”, concluded Xavi, whose next game will be against athletic bilbao on Sunday March 12.