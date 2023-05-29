In an exciting meeting of the Matchday 37 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga disputed in the Montilivi StadiumBetis achieved a spectacular comeback to beat Girona 2-1, thanks to a brace from Borja Iglesias at 47′ and 77′. This victory allowed the Betis secure the sixth place in LaLiga and obtain the mathematical classification for the next edition of the Europa League. In addition, the team celebrated its sixth consecutive victory in Montilivi, where Miguel Gutiérrez discounted for the locals at 36′. Andrés Guardado stayed on the bench The whole game.

Valery Fernández made a mistake when passing the ball back and Ayoze Pérez found himself in front of Paulo Gazzaniga, but the Argentine goalkeeper managed to reject the shot from the penalty spot by the Canarian striker. Before half an hour into the game, Borja also tried to score with a back-heeled shot, but the ball deflected.

Girona, who lacked precision, had a hard time creating danger once they reached three quarters of the field., except for some incursions by Valery or some set pieces. However, he managed to score on his first clear chance. In minute 36, Miguel Gutiérrez appeared surprisingly in the area ofl Betis after a quick run, he made a wall pass with Reinier Jesus and beat Claudio Bravo with a powerful cross shot with his left foot.

Despite having shot ten times in the first half, eight more than their rival, Betis failed to score, but found the goal two minutes after the start of the second half. Sergio Canales received a magnificent through ball from Juan Miranda and assisted Borja Iglesias to write down the 1-1 without difficulties, leaving Gazzaniga defeated.

Borja Iglesias shone with a double Twitter @RealBetis

The coin could go either way, but the goal was Betic. Again by Borja Iglesias, in the 77th minute, he got ahead of all the center-backs in the small area to hole in a pass from Miranda and claim his fifteenth goal of the season.

Girona did not stop insisting and came close to making it 2-2 with a header from Taty Castellanos, but Bravo parried his shot with a spectacular stretch and the three points flew to Sevilla.