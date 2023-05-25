He Getafe achieved an important 0-1 winbefore an inoperative Betis in activity of the Matchday 36 of the 2022-2023 season of The league in it Benito Villamarin Stadiumthanks to a goal from the Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete at minute 68′. Andres Guardado He came off the substitution at minute 72 to take his place Joaquín.

With this win, heThe Azulones left the relegation placeswhile the béticos could not secure their qualification for the Europa League and repeatedly crashed into the solid defense led by José Bordalás.

Both teams entered the game with opposite objectives.: he Betis was looking to secure their European qualification for the third consecutive yearMeanwhile he Getafe struggled to get closer to salvationn, motivated by the victory of the Valladolid about him Barcelona and the defeat of Cádiz against Villarreal. These results left Getafe three points behind both teams.

The game passed between inaccuracies and divided balls in the midfield. Betis tried long shots through Sergio Canales, while Getafe had their first opportunity in the 20th minute with Jaime Mata’s header, which was parried by Germán Pezzella.

In the 29th minute, Aitor Ruibal took a long shot that was cleared by David Soria, being the first free auction of Betis. However, the team found itself without solutions and could not break Getafe’s solid defense, which remained firm against the attempts of the Verdiblancos.

The second half began with an opportunity for Betis in a connection between Willian José and Ayoze Pérez, that was saved by Soria. From that moment on, Betis began to open up the game, with approaches from players like Sergio Canales and Juanmi Jiménez, but they were all saved by the Bordalás defense.

A service from the corner taken by Luis Milla was headed unstoppably by the Paraguayan Omar Alderete in the 68th minute and put Bordalás’ men aheadwho from that moment made the result a matter of faith before a Betis forced to change and go to turn the result around.

Omar Alderete scored the winning goal for the Azulones EFE

Joaquín, Rodri and Borja Iglesias were Manuel Pellegrini’s bets in the final stretch of the match, Andrés Guardado came on as a substitute at 72′ in which the expulsion of the Argentine Germán Pezzella in a dangerous game action against Portu once again conditioned, as has been the case this season, the plans of the Chilean coach.

Andrés Guardado started as headline Twitter @RealBetis

From there, they always played what Getafe wanted as the minutes passedwith some Betic approximation that, time and again, crashed against a team that guarded the oxygen cylinder that Alderete had given him and that allowed him to add his seventh point of the last 12 possible.