Real Madrid fulfilled its role and came within eight points of Barcelona before facing the Atletico Madridthe team in the best form of the championship. The Merengue team achieved a victory easy before him Celta Vigo by 2-0 in it matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga in it Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumthanks to goals of Marco Asensio at minute 42 and Eder Militao at 48′.

The actions

The match was bland at first, but Marco Asensio unlocked the scoring with a goal on the brink of rest, at 42′.

Marco Asensio, author of the first goal EFE

To the second timethe lack of intensity in the mark of the Celtic resulted in the assistance of Marco Asensio dFrom the corner kick to the gliding of eder militaowho finished off the net with power at minute 48.

Eder Militao gave a great game with his goal EFE

He real Madrid settled in the opposite field, dwarfing a Celtic inoperative in attack. the rookie Gabri Veiga He showed good manners, but he was not able to make a dull team shine.

We recommend you read

He real Madrid he fought against an inhuman schedule and felt the difficulty of maintaining intensity with the focus on other battles and the wear and tear of recent victories. Only Vinicius Jr He didn’t seem to understand how to play with a minor gear, and he put on his show from minute 21.

The day that Karim Benzema could hunt Hugo Sanchez like room top scorer in the history of LaLigawas not precise in the culmination of the actions, but Vinicius Jr Kevin made the game eternal, who was also conditioned with a yellow card in the first act.

ANDI Real Madrid you already met your goal while you wait the final of the Copa del Rey and the great duel before the Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions Leagueand. The team achieved an unprecedented victory in the history of The leaguebut he faces an inhuman schedule and the difficulty of maintaining the intensity in other battles.