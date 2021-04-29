LaLiga has reported this Thursday that “it will make it flexible, from matchday 35 of LaLiga Santander and matchday 38 of LaLiga SmartBank, the entry of the media to the stadiums.”

“The access of the media, previously accredited, will not be limited as until now established in the unified training and competition protocol for the 20/21 season, but it will allow entry until the capacity resulting from respecting health regulations is completed, “says LaLiga in a press release.

It also adds that “The rest of the preventive measures are maintained, such as control at the entrance to the stadium, the mandatory use of a mask, the use of hydroalcoholic gel and, of course, the maintenance of interpersonal distances in the workplaces set up in the stadiums” .

In addition “they are reinforced”, since, “instead of the Responsible Declaration required in the protocol so far, it will be necessary to present a negative PCR result carried out 72 hours before the meeting or, failing that, to perform an antigen test before access to the stadiums, a test that will be carried out by the clubs themselves “.